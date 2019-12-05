At launch last month, browsing and purchasing games for Stadia was limited to the Android and iOS apps. Google today is bringing the Stadia Store online for desktops.

The Stadia homepage that shows what you last played and the grid of “Your games” is now labeled “Home.” Next to it in the top-left corner is “Store.” Visually, it looks and is structured like a larger version of the mobile clients.

New release Darksiders Genesis occupies a larger banner up top, with “Best of Stadia” following. Grids instead of carousels are leveraged to show more content as you vertically scroll, while each section has a “See all” button for a standard list. All four “Stadia Pro games” are next with “More to discover” and “All games” rounding out the page.

Unlike on mobile, game listings can feature video trailers in the carousel of screenshots. A YouTube player is leveraged and takes the first position. Tapping “buy” brings up Google Pay to complete the transaction. Functionality on the page is otherwise identical.

The online Stadia Store is particularly convenient when already in the browser as you no longer have to go back to a phone. Some settings, however, still require the mobile apps: Data usage & quality, Display, and Google Assistant.

Web availability is also useful for directly linking to games when sharing. Unfortunately, you have to be logged in to your Google Account and be a Stadia subscriber to even view what content is available on the platform.

This catalog coming to Chromecast would be the next step to reach feature party across platforms. The online Stadia Store is rolling out this evening. It’s available by visiting the direct URL, which should cause the Store tab to appear on your homepage soon after.

