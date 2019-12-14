OxygenOS 10.0.7 is now rolling out for the superb OnePlus 7T with the November 2019 security patch and a slew of other software enhancements and stability improvements.

The update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus forums, where all of the update information was unpacked ahead of the full rollout over the coming days. Of course, the two most notable inclusions with this incremental OTA are the November 2019 patch and the camera quality improvements.

Beyond that those headline improvements, there’s room for the usual bug and stability fixes but there is also room for some RAM management optimizations and a fix for the black and white screen issues that some of you out there are seeing on your OnePlus 7T devices. You can check out the full changelog below for full details:

OxygenOS 10.0.7 for OnePlus 7T changelog

System Improved the launching speed of some apps Optimized the RAM Management Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps Improved system stability and general bug fixes Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Camera Improved the photo quality



It’s worth noting that some people are seeing the OxygenOS 10.0.7 OTA file appear as 10.3.0 on their devices, it’s not clear why this is the case but OnePlus is aware of the issue and will provide some further clarification once the problem has been identified.

You should be getting an OTA notification right now to download the update, but it may take a few days before you get the update available on your OnePlus 7T. Alternatively, as we always say, you can grab the file from Oxygen Updater.

