At the top-right corner of every Google app on the web is your profile avatar to switch accounts and access settings, as well as an app launcher. The latter component is seeing a new design today that’s been refreshed with the Material Theme and is more compact.

Google’s new Material app launcher is taller and slightly wider while featuring rounded corners. The extra height makes for the biggest change with this design dropping pagination for a scrolling list.

In the previous look, the app launcher expanded to take up the full height of your current screen after the initial page. The Material iteration now sticks to only showing 12 applications at a time in the same-sized window.

The font used underneath each icon is slightly wider and thinner, while there are more Material Theme flourishes below. Buttons to see “Even more from Google” and “More from G Suite Marketplace” are now outlined and in blue.

As a reminder, you can customize the icon order by holding and dragging apps, and choose what 12 appear in your “first page.”

The Google Material app launcher is seeing moderately wide availability on several devices we checked this morning. It’s rolling out to both free and enterprise G Suite Suite Accounts today. Be sure to refresh your page to get the latest design.

Helping modernize the look of Google’s online applications, it follows a more drastic Material Theme for the web account switcher that rolled out in October.

