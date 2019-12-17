Since launch, one focus of YouTube Music has been playlists — both editorial and algorithmic. Google’s primary streaming service today is now releasing three new personalized mixes.

They can be accessed from a new “Mixed for you” shelf, and designed to “keep you up to date on what’s just been released and introduce you to a wider range of artists and sounds based on your personal taste.” All three will be updated weekly and leverage your listening history.

To improve how personalized these YouTube Music mixes are, Google advises you to listen and like songs. New users are asked to select favorite artists during setup.

Discover Mix: Whether introducing you to an entirely new artist you’ve never heard before, or unearthing hidden, lesser-known gems from artists you’re already familiar with, Discover Mix will give you 50 tracks every week that help you expand your musical horizons. With new updates every Wednesday, it’s your go-to playlist to discover music.

New Release Mix : This mix is your one-stop shop for a playlist of all the most recent releases by your favorite artists (and others we think you’ll like). Expect a big update every Friday (when most new releases drop) along with mid-week releases sprinkled in throughout the week to ensure you are always up-to-date on the latest releases.

: This mix is your one-stop shop for a playlist of all the most recent releases by your favorite artists (and others we think you’ll like). Expect a big update every Friday (when most new releases drop) along with mid-week releases sprinkled in throughout the week to ensure you are always up-to-date on the latest releases. Your Mix: Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don’t want to think and just want to play something you know you’ll like. It’s full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you’ve never heard before, but that we think you’ll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there’s always something new in rotation.

The new YouTube Music personalized mixes are available globally today for all users on Android, iOS, and web. That said, Your Mix is still the original “Your Mixtape” on my account, but the other two are already live. Like other playlists, you can add to library and download for offline listening.

