YouTube Music begins rolling out ‘Discover Mix’ playlist

From the beginning, YouTube Music has relied on playlists from the service’s curators to automated creations based on your listening history. The latest that’s beginning to roll out is called the “Discover Mix.”

Last month, Google added a new “Released” playlist to compete with Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” and Spotify’s “New Music Friday.” The “Discover Mix” is very similar in concept to the latter service’s very popular “Discover Weekly.”

The cover art uses the full YouTube logo — instead of Music’s round icon — in the top-left corner and has a very neon aesthetic of an abstract and bright red ‘D’ against a dark blue background. The official description notes that the playlist is tuned to you and updated weekly:

Discover great music, picked just for you. Updated every Wednesday.

While it sounds somewhat similar to the “New Release Mix,” Discover and its odd number of songs (49) is mostly focussed on evergreen tunes and artists that you might not have heard before. There is also a greater degree of personalization based on your history, according to one initial listener. Like other playlists, it can be saved to your library and quickly accessed, as well as downloaded for offline playback.

It’s located in a new shelf called “Mixed for you,” with the carousel also housing New Release Mix and “Liked songs.” The Discover Mix began appearing this week, but it’s not yet widely rolled out on accounts we checked today.

