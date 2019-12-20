Samsung is way ahead of what we expected with its rollout of Android 10, and today, the update is starting to arrive for the Galaxy Note 10 in the US.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Noted by the folks over at Android Police today, it looks like some Note 10 users on Verizon Wireless are getting the Android 10 update on their handsets. It’s unclear at the moment how widely the update is rolling out, but reports on Reddit further confirm the Verizon-based rollout for the Note 10 and Note 10+.

If the Galaxy S10 rollout is anything to go on, Android 10 will probably land on more Galaxy Note 10 devices within the next several days, probably at the start of next week. At this point, we’ve seen no reports of AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint units getting the update to Android 10.

Samsung’s Android 10 update isn’t a huge upgrade, but it brings some welcome enhancements. Included on that list is support for Google’s new gestures for Android as well as an upgrade to Samsung’s system. Further, One UI 2.0 has some updates for the UI arrive to improve the experience. Dark mode is also further enhanced as more apps can support the function in Android 10.

We’ll continually update this post as other carriers and unlocked Note 10 models get this update in the US.

More on Galaxy Note 10:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: