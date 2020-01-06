Heading into CES 2020, Moshi, a member of the “Made for Google” program, has a few announcements to make. These include a new wireless charger that mounts to your wall, a clever USB-C battery bank, and everything is backed by Moshi’s new 10-year warranty.

Starting with the products, there’s a new wireless charger called the “SnapTo.” Using the Qi wireless charging standard, this charger is designed to mount to your wall with a cable on the charger itself which allows users to keep using their phone even while it’s on the wireless charger. When it’s not in use, the SnapTo slides onto the mount to keep it out of the way. The phone connects to the charger magnetically. The charger also works in the car and supports 10W charging speeds. Pricing lands at $49 and availability starts today.

Beyond that, Android users can also get excited about a new USB-C battery bank from Moshi. This $70 charger, the IonGo 5K Duo, includes both USB-C and Lightning cables built into the device. The product is also designed to retain 80% battery capacity after 500 charge cycles. The IonGo 5K Duo arrives this spring.

SnapTo (left) and IonGo 5K Duo (right)

Rounding things out, Moshi also has another new wireless charger called the Lounge Q which supports 9W fast charging on Samsung devices with a nice style to boot. Finally, Moshi’s new USB-C to HDMI adapter supports 4K HDR output and 60W USB-C passthrough for Android phones, Chromebooks, and more devices. It even works with Samsung DeX. Pricing lands at $45 with the product launching in April for both the adapter and the Lounge Q.

Lounge Q (left) and USB-C to HDMI adapter (right)

Perhaps the best part of all of this, though, is that these products are all backed up by a 10-year warranty by Moshi. This warranty covers users globally after they’ve registered the product. By default, all Moshi products are covered by a 2-year warranty.

“We’re sadly living in a time of cheap and fast products. The production and consumption of which has a big impact on the environment,” says Spencer Pangborn, Director of Marketing at Moshi. “We’re trying to do our part by producing long-lasting products to offset the single-use mindset.”

