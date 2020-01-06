Otterbox launches first anitmicrobial screen protector, coming to Google, Samsung soon

At CES, OtterBox has announced the first glass smartphone screen protector with integrated antimicrobial technology registered with the EPA. The new Amplify Glass screen protector offers protection against scratches and drops as well as germs and is coming to Google and Samsung smartphones after arriving first for iPhone.

OtterBox unveiled the new Amplify Glass Antimicrobial screen protector that uses a proprietary ionic silver that’s infused in the glass to offer an antimicrobial power that doesn’t degrade over time.

In addition to the germ-fighting design, OtterBox also says it gives users impressive scratch and drop resistance and is easy to install.

“We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including to some not entirely sanitary spaces,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don’t have to give phone grime a second thought.”

OtterBox hasn’t revealed release or pricing information yet but has shared that it will be arriving “soon” at OtterBox.com.

You can check out the existing Amplify glass smartphone screen protectors on OtterBox’s website.

