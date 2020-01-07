Google’s Wear OS is still in a tough spot, but things got a lot better in the back half of 2019 thanks to spec bumps on pretty much every smartwatch released. Today at CES 2020, Fossil is debuting the Skagen Falster 3, an upgraded version of one of our favorite Wear OS watches that includes more RAM and a better chip.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Like with the rest of the Fossil Gen 5 collection, Skagen Falster 3 has a few key upgrades. Most importantly, that includes the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 1GB of RAM. As has been evidenced with past models, this gives performance a huge boost which makes Wear OS much more usable.

On top of that, the Falster 3 also adds a speaker for Google Assistant replies and adds Fossil’s handy battery saver modes. It does all of that too while maintaining a similar slim case size of 42mm (up fro 41mm) which is 3ATM water-resistant. As you’d expect, the watch also includes NFC for Google Pay, heart rate tracking, GPS, and fast charging is also on board using the same ring charger from the last generation.

With Skagen Falster 3, there’s also a new partnership at play. Skagen has partnered with X by KYGO, a lifestyle brand from the DJ/songwriter. The Falster 3 includes an exclusive watchface from X by KYGO and there will be a special variant of the watch coming this spring.

The Falster 3 is available for purchase starting today directly from Skagen in select markets. Pricing for the watch sits at $295 and it will be available from other retailers in the near future.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: