Hands-on: Skagen Falster 2 gets new magnetic and reflective bands, ‘glitz’ design, now available

The Skagen Falster 2 was one of our favorite Wear OS watches of 2018, and just ahead of the new year it got a few new options. At CES 2019, we’ve had the chance to sit down and try out these new products.
Launched in the last couple of weeks of 2018, the Skagen Falster 2 has picked up some new options. This includes a new magnetic mesh strap which is very similar to Apple’s Milanese Loop band. The band sits flush against your wrist for better comfort and the magnet has a strong connection to ensure it doesn’t fall off.
Another new band option is a reflective silver band. While I found it a bit stiff personally, the band does have a great look when it’s exposed to bright lighting. It has a matte silver look when in standard lighting, but if a flashlight or the headlight from a car, for example, hits it, it changes to a bright, almost shiny color.
Finally, Skagen has also developed a new “glitz” design. Generally speaking, the brand’s designs are very understated, and despite the look of glitter being used here, the Skagen Falster 2 pulls it off well. It’s very difficult to show this off accurately in pictures, but in person, it adds a great extra look to the watch for those interested.
The Skagen Falster 2’s new variants are already available for purchase from $275. Check out the links below for more and stay tuned for more coverage from CES 2019.
- Skagen Falster 2 ‘Glitz’ – Black w/ Magnetic Steel Mesh Band
- Skagen Falster 2 ‘Glitz’ – Rose Gold w/ Blush Silicone Band
- Skagen Falster 2 – Silver w/ Magnetic Steel Mesh Band
- Skagen Falster 2 – Silver w/ Reflective Silver Band
