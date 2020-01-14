With Samsung actually beating their own estimates of when the stable Android 10 release might hit other Galaxy devices, it’s great news that the S9 and S9+ are now receiving another beta update.

The sixth Android 10 beta update for the former flagship Galaxy S9 duo, this update could potentially be one of the final updates before we see a major rollout of the stable OS upgrade. The current rollout is limited to those enrolled on this OneUI 2.0 preview program in India — although we expect a wider rollout over the next few days (via SamMobile).

It brings firmware version G96*XXU7ZTA9 to both handsets and also includes the January 2019 security patch among a few other fixes and tweaks. There are some needed fixes for Samsung Pay PIN code issues, some camera tweaks, mobile data issues with some MVNOs, and more on top.

Like many of the beta updates so far, the update package is relatively small at just over 116MB. Given that it mainly contains fixes and tweaks, that was to be expected. Like with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series before, we’d expect a similarly sized OTA file for the stable release.

Given that the previous Samsung roadmap for the full Android 10 update has the Galaxy S9 in line for a January upgrade, this really could be the final update before patient owners get the stable OTA. If you are part of the beta program, it may be worthwhile heading to your device Settings > System updates and checking to see if you can download the OTA right now.

