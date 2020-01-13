The Samsung Galaxy S20 is on its way and leaks have been rolling out this week. Today, we’ve got a short spec list for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and it’s going to be pretty crazy.

According to Max Weinbach, the author responsible for some recent leaks over at XDA, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be packing some serious power. That starts with the storage and RAM which hit the ceiling for what we’ve seen on Android to date.

Apparently, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will offer up a base model with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. From there, the storage can be upgraded to 256GB or 512GB with a microSD card slot still on board to boost the overall package by up to 1TB. Samsung could also be putting out one of the first smartphones with 16GB of RAM with the Ultra, a frankly crazy amount.

That will, of course, be paired with the Snapdragon 865 processor which will help power the 5G radios and 120Hz display too. With all of that power onboard, this should be one lightning-fast smartphone.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Further, the Galaxy S20 Ultra might be the only S20 to include a 108MP camera as other variants have been tipped to only have a 12MP sensor. Flanking that main sensor would be a 48MP 10x optical zoom lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung is apparently also preparing a 100x “Space Zoom” option for the device.

To power all of these crazy specs, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will apparently have a 5,000 mAh battery. That battery will charge at 45W over USB-C too and go from 0-100% in just 74 minutes.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is looking like an absolute unit going into this new year and, more than likely, it will be the most heavily specced phone we’ll see for the next few months. Stay tuned, Samsung launches the S20 series on February 11th.

