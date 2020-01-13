Alleged Galaxy S20 Ultra specs include 16GB RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, 108MP camera

- Jan. 13th 2020 11:04 am PT

0

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is on its way and leaks have been rolling out this week. Today, we’ve got a short spec list for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and it’s going to be pretty crazy.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

According to Max Weinbach, the author responsible for some recent leaks over at XDA, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be packing some serious power. That starts with the storage and RAM which hit the ceiling for what we’ve seen on Android to date.

Apparently, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will offer up a base model with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. From there, the storage can be upgraded to 256GB or 512GB with a microSD card slot still on board to boost the overall package by up to 1TB. Samsung could also be putting out one of the first smartphones with 16GB of RAM with the Ultra, a frankly crazy amount.

That will, of course, be paired with the Snapdragon 865 processor which will help power the 5G radios and 120Hz display too. With all of that power onboard, this should be one lightning-fast smartphone.

Further, the Galaxy S20 Ultra might be the only S20 to include a 108MP camera as other variants have been tipped to only have a 12MP sensor. Flanking that main sensor would be a 48MP 10x optical zoom lens and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung is apparently also preparing a 100x “Space Zoom” option for the device.

To power all of these crazy specs, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will apparently have a 5,000 mAh battery. That battery will charge at 45W over USB-C too and go from 0-100% in just 74 minutes.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is looking like an absolute unit going into this new year and, more than likely, it will be the most heavily specced phone we’ll see for the next few months. Stay tuned, Samsung launches the S20 series on February 11th.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy S20

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches