HP announced their latest Chrome OS devices geared for schools at the BETT 2020 conference in London. The most interesting is the HP Chromebook 14 G6, which features rugged, education-friendly designs.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE & HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE

The first two Chrome OS devices are near identical, save for the 11 G8 EE featuring an Intel Celeron, while the 11A G8 EE is powered by AMD’s A4 or A6 chips. They are standard clamshells that can be configured with up to 8 GB of RAM, and 16-64 GB of storage. The 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display can also be fitted with a touchscreen.

In terms of design and proofing against classroom environments, HP’s changes start with an easy-to-grip chassis that also minimizes fingerprints and scratches. Passing MIL-STD 810G testing, ports and corners have been reinforced to withstand drops, while there are large rubber grips on the perimeter.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and pick-resistant due to an anchored skirt design that makes it hard to wedge something underneath keys and pry. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE is available now starting at $259, with AMD models coming next month.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

This HP education 2-in-1 features many of the same specs and tweaks aimed at making a rugged Chromebook. The touchscreen is additionally protected with Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance. There’s also a 5-megapixel world-facing (rear) camera on the keyboard side for use in tablet or tent mode. Available now, the HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE starts at $299.

HP Chromebook 14 G6

Larger and aimed at teachers, the 14-inch display features left and right bezels that are noticeably narrower, but the top and bottom are still tall. There’s a 720p wide-angle webcam that can be configured with a physical privacy shutter.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and available in a backlit variant, while there’s a grill just above for dual-stereo speakers. Ports include two USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, microSD, and headphone jack.

Powered by an Intel Celeron, it can be configured with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The HP Chromebook 14 G6 is available now, but only through commercial channels from $289.

