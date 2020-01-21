Latest Twitter for Android update crashing immediately on launch

- Jan. 21st 2020 7:35 pm PT

Given A/B tests and multiple release channels, bugs in major apps are a relatively rare occurrence today. That said, some issues do still slip through with Twitter for Android crashing immediately on launch after its latest update.

The straightforward issue sees the first-party Twitter client on Android open for a brief second and then crash following an update to version 8.28. Released today on the Play Store, this looks to be a wide-ranging bug affecting more than a few users this evening.

Twitter Support acknowledged and apologized for the issue just before 4 p.m. PT and suggests “not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed.”

Those that have installed the problematic release can resolve it easily by going to Twitter’s “App info” page in settings > Storage & cache > “Clear storage” and “Clear cache.” While you won’t have to sign in to your Twitter account again, preferences for dark mode and video autoplay will be reset.

For those that haven’t installed version 8.28, visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top-right corner to uncheck “Enable auto-update.” The fix will likely involve a new release, though the support account has yet to provide new guidance in the intervening hours.

