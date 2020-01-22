The business equivalent of Backup and Sync for G Suite is called Drive File Stream. Users of the enterprise app today are encountering some downtime and cannot access their documents.

Update: Google says the issue has been fixed. Affected users are advised to re-sign in to Drive File Stream.

The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.

The Windows and macOS application is throwing up a “Drive File Stream is not enabled for the account” error that advises users to contact a G Suite admin. The only options are to “Try again” or “Quit.”

G Suite on Twitter confirmed the Drive File Stream downtime, and the Status Dashboard has the issue marked as a “service disruption.” Besides error messages, there are reports of being bumped off, slowdowns, and other “unexpected behavior.”

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Google Drive File Stream appears down. Getting error "Drive File Stream is not enabled for the account", was working this morning. pic.twitter.com/e3ddiBs2c7 — Toby Foote (@TobyFoote) January 22, 2020

Fortunately, the workaround involves just accessing drive.google.com on the web or the mobile apps. Drive File Stream provides access to shared drives, and has other capabilities like real-time presence in Microsoft Office and Outlook integration. It’s geared at work and school users, though it lacks the ability to sync other desktop or document folders and Google Photos.

Google will be providing more details shortly.

