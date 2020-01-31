For a version of the OS that is supposed to minimize distractions, the fact that Android Auto is now only just adding the option to silence notifications seems a bit odd.

When connected to your phone, Android Auto wouldn’t alert you to every single notification, but even so, we can imagine that this can still be pretty annoying. The new toggle allows you to drive with absolutely no audible distractions from your phone on your in-car head unit (via Reddit h/t XDA)

Google has added a dedicated toggle within Android Auto settings labeled, “No sound from notifications.” It basically turns off audio feedback when you get texts, emails, and other notifications. If you have an active group chat or receive a lot of emails, we’re sure this is a welcome added toggle.

The toggle is heading out with the Android Auto version 5.5.5000224 update. However, there is a minor issue at the moment where notifications will be persistent on your in-car display until you dismiss them — but only when this toggle is activated. It’s not ideal, but at we’re sure a fix will be incoming soon.

So despite the relatively minor issue with persistent notifications, at least you can slap some tunes on your Android Auto head unit and drive without any major audible distractions. Considering just how long this feature has been requested, it’s about time. If you still aren’t seeing the option in your car, head to the Android Auto app and check to see if you can update to the latest version.

Let us know how you’re getting on down in the comments section below.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: