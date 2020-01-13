Android Auto app has been downloaded 100 million times

- Jan. 13th 2020 8:51 am PT

0

Five years after its launch, Google’s Android Auto recently passed a milestone. On the Play Store, the Android Auto app has been downloaded 100 million times (via Android Police).

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Some of Google’s apps on Android have upwards of 1 billion downloads, but a mere 100 million is notable for Android Auto in particular because the app wasn’t pre-loaded on devices until the Android 10 update.

Android Auto, for those unaware, is an app with two purposes, the first being to power the experience in your car. Only with it installed can users connect their phone to compatible vehicle displays to get the Android Auto experience. Beyond that, the other purpose of the app is to run that same in-car experience in a smaller version on your smartphone’s display.

Last year, Google announced plans to kill off the on-phone version of Android Auto in favor of Google Assistant’s new “Driving Mode.” That new feature still hasn’t arrived several months later, but in the meantime, Google has moved the Android Auto app to be pre-installed on devices with Android 10 and released another “Android Auto for Phone Screens” app which does what its name implies. That app, though, is just a stopgap measure.

As Android Auto grows in popularity on new car models, the number of downloads in the Play Store will also likely continue to increase dramatically too.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches