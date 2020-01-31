Samsung has really upped its game recently, pushing updates in good time and has even managed to beat Google Pixel to the February 2020 security patch, as it is now rolling out for the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 10 right now.

Considering that Google hasn’t even released the patch notes, it’s impressive that we’re seeing a couple of the most popular Samsung Galaxy devices get any vulnerabilities patches ahead of everyone else. The updates are heading out in Germany right now but should steadily roll out further in the coming days.

For those with the Galaxy Note 9, the February patch comes with firmware version N90FXXS4DTA5, whereas for those with the newer Galaxy Note 10, it’s firmware version N975FXXS2BTA7. It’s highly unlikely that either update brings anything other than maintenance fixes and the patch, but we’ll have to wait until a wider rollout occurs to really dig in (via SamMobile).

The Android 10 rollout has been relatively steady for both flagship Galaxy models globally over the previous few weeks, so it would be wise to check your System updates panel regularly for any sign of the latest OS patch.

We’re also sure that the February patch will come to the Galaxy S10 pretty soon if this earlier-than-the-Pixel rollout is anything to go by. As for those of you with the Note 10 5G, it’s unclear just how long you’ll have to wait, the 5G models have not had quite as much attention in recent months as their 4G counterparts.

If you have seen the February patch on your Galaxy Note 9 or Note 10, be sure to let us know where you are down in the comments section below.

