Samsung Galaxy S20 reservations go live w/ March 6 release date

- Jan. 30th 2020 1:23 pm PT

We’re getting close to Samsung’s launch event for the Galaxy S20 series, and today, Samsung has confirmed the release date. At the same time, the company has also opened up reservations for the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be announced on February 11, but apparently, it won’t be available for a few weeks after that. As confirmed by Samsung’s own website, the current estimated shipping date for the S20 series is March 6, just shy of a month after the announcement.

Samsung’s site allows for Galaxy S20 reservations that hold your spot in line to preorder the device as well as to be notified when preorders are available. When preorders for the Galaxy S20 actually open, we’ll know more about trade-ins and other offers, but it’s already been leaked that free Galaxy Buds+ will be on the table for some models. Hopefully, there will be some killer deals considering the cost of these devices.

It’s not unusual for Samsung to confirm the release date of its next smartphone this way, but it’s always a nice treat. If you want to get the Galaxy S20 the day it’s available, signing up for a reservation is the best way to do that.

