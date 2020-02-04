Last year, Google Fiber announced that it’s no longer offering 100Mbps plans. This refocus on just gigabit internet is now seeing the ISP drop traditional Google Fiber TV service for new customer sign-ups.

The ISP is instead encouraging subscribers to sign up for online offerings like YouTube TV. YouTube’s cord-cutting service, along with new partner fuboTV, can be subscribed to during the sign-up process for Fiber.

This is particularly exciting for sports fans — fuboTV offers more than 35,000 live sporting events each year. And you can also watch popular TV shows, movies, and news on fuboTV — their base package alone has more than 100 live channels and more than 30,000 TV episodes and movies on demand every month. You also get cloud DVR and the ability to stream simultaneously on multiple screens.

Fiber TV will still be available for existing customers, but new sign-ups end today. As part of the optional service, Google produced TV box hardware and mobile apps. The one add-on that Google still offers in select cities is a Fiber Phone line for $10 per month.

The company’s grand ambition of upending existing ISPs with gigabit internet speeds has fallen by the wayside since the 2010 launch. In fact, it’s no longer under Google — despite the name — and part of Alphabet.

Fiber looks to be streamlining its services and focusing on being a “gigabit Internet company.” As part of dropping Google Fiber TV, it argued today that the “best TV is already online” and that its speeds enable that.

When you have a smooth, steady connection of a gig (or more!), getting all your TV online — live, show by show, your DVR — is possible and easy. Without long loading screens and bulky cable boxes; without competing for bandwidth from other devices or family members.

