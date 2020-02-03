During the Alphabet 2019 Q4 earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided an update on how many paid YouTube Music and Premium subscribers there are. There were also official figures for cord-cutting service YouTube TV.

Last May, Bloomberg reported 15 million subscribers one year after launch for YouTube Music. Both YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium now have 20 million subscribers.

YouTube Music Premium costs $9.99 for ad-free playback, background streaming, and offline downloads. For $2 more, YouTube Premium extends those benefits to all video content across the service. In comparison, Apple Music has 60 million subscribers as of mid-2019, while Amazon Music just announced 55 million members and Spotify leads at 113 million.

Meanwhile, last March, YouTube TV was said to have 1 million subscribers. Nearly a year later, this has doubled to 2 million. This comes as PlayStation Vue shut down last month, with Google previously noting that sports events lead to an uptick in subscriptions. At $49.99 per month, it includes over 70 channels ranging from broadcast to cable, with apps available on most screens today.

Pichai also noted a $3 billion revenue run rate in the fourth quarter for these subscriptions, but higher content acquisition costs. In addition to YouTube Premium subscriber count, Google for the first time revealed YouTube ad revenue for 2019 at $15.15 billion — up from $11.16 billion in 2018.

