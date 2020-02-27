At the start of this week, the highly-awaited power button shortcut for quick access to Google Pay began appearing on some Google devices. “Cards & Passes” now looks to be widely rolling out to Pixel phones running the Android 11 Developer Preview.

This afternoon, Cards & Passes began randomly appearing on Pixel phones with Android 11 — but more importantly the March security patch. Holding down on the Power button reveals a reconfigured screen that moves Power off, Restart, Screenshot, Emergency, and Bug Report to the bottom.

Depending on whether the latter shortcut is enabled, you either have one row or taller 2×2 grid with a large button for calling help at the left.

Meanwhile, there’s a carousel of your stored credit and debit cards from Google Pay, as well as other NFC-based public transport and QR code passes. A “Hold to reader” message up top prompts you, while swiping to the very right lets you configure. This shortcut is also accessible from the lockscreen.

If you prefer the old, payment-less menu, you can search the Settings app for “cards & passes” to disable, or visit the system Gestures page.

This wider launch lends credence to our earlier Pixel Tips discovery that faster Google Pay access is coming with next month’s Pixel feature drop. Expected quarterly, it’s more plausible that the March security patch is responsible for the capability than a whole new Android version. Since the last beta cycle, this feature could be enabled.

Cards & Passes is widely available on all our Android 11 Pixel devices today, with similar reports confirming (thanks Michael). The monthly security patch is expected to start rolling out Monday, March 2.

