In starting with a preview — rather than beta, the first release of Android 11 is “for developers only​” and not focused on delivering user-facing changes. That said, we’ve flashed the DP1 factory images to chronicle all the new features.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.) Google is planning six releases over the coming months before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other devices.

If you want to quickly install the Android 11 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

To start, Android 11 DP1 has a big focus on new features and other changes related to increasing user security and privacy. Be sure to check out our summary.

