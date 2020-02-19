Here’s everything new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

- Feb. 19th 2020 11:30 am PT

Feature
0

In starting with a preview — rather than beta, the first release of Android 11 is “for developers only​” and not focused on delivering user-facing changes. That said, we’ve flashed the DP1 factory images to chronicle all the new features.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.) Google is planning six releases over the coming months before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other devices.

If you want to quickly install the Android 11 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Native Screen Recorder via Quick Settings toggle

Dark theme can now be scheduled for sunset, custom time

android 11 developer preview 1 dark theme schedule

Notifications add ‘dedicated conversations section’ for messaging apps

android 11 notification conversation section

New security and privacy features: One-time permissions, scoped storage, more

To start, Android 11 DP1 has a big focus on new features and other changes related to increasing user security and privacy. Be sure to check out our summary.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author