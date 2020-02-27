The latest update to Stadia for Android is rolling out with a handful of tweaks. There are no major changes in version 2.7, but game details are now easier to browse and there is a new cancellation survey for Stadia Pro.

After screenshots and a description, the Stadia Store listing notes various game “Details” like the release date, developer, and genre. In Stadia 2.7, information is no longer limited to a single line before users must expand.

This change is most apparent when viewing publisher links to support, ToS, and privacy policy, as well as languages. The new view is also useful when looking through Disclosure details, Players, Input, Age rating, and Accessibility.

Under system App info, Stadia 2.7 adds a supported link — “cloudcast” — that the application will “open by default.” Similar to seeing a tweet and having the official Twitter client launch, you might encounter a Crowd Play or State Share link on YouTube. Tapping will automatically open the Stadia app to start playing.

Version 2.7 adds a “Why are you canceling your Stadia Pro subscription?” survey. After tapping “Cancel subscription,” the questionnaire immediately opens and does not let you continue until a selection is made. The process is similar to Google Play, but the Android app store lets you decline.

I’m having technical issues

I’m not interested in 4K, HDR, or surround sound

I’m not satisfied with the games that are included

I’m not satisfied with Stadia overall

I’m canceling temporarily

It’s not worth the price

This cancellation survey also appears on stadia.com, but not with the older mobile apps. Meanwhile, the latest version of Stadia for Android isn’t widely rolled out yet.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: