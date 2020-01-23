An update to Stadia for Android and iOS rolled out today with a number of small tweaks. Most notable is “Pro” badging for free subscription games, as well as Google providing an estimate for how much data Stadia’s Balanced 1080p tier uses.

After updating to 2.2.289534823 (versus 1.46.281644187 from early December), you’ll immediately notice that titles in the “Your games” carousel feature a red-and-white “Pro” badge in the bottom-left corner.

This matches the Chromecast TV interface, while such badging does not yet appear on stadia.com. The tag also appears when you switch to the full grid or list view. This distinction will become more important when Stadia Base launches, and when everyone’s three-month trial starts ending in mid-February.

Elsewhere, version 2.2 reveals that that the “Balanced” 1080p gameplay setting in Stadia uses up to 12.6GB of data per hour. This is noted in an updated “Data usage & performance” setting that features modified descriptions. The middle streaming tier slots in between 4K “Best visual quality” at 20GB/hour and 720p “Limited data usage” at 4.5GB.

Those that have an unused Buddy Pass will be greeted with a new animation that shakes the envelope icon on app launch.

The final change is to the “Purchases & subscriptions” menu where Stadia Pro’s “Unsubscribe” button is now “Cancel subscription.” There’s also now a full page prompt that notes how:

Your subscription will be canceled at the end of your billing period on February 19, 2020. You’ll be able to access the features and benefits of your subscription until then.

