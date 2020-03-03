How to share your trip with someone using Google Maps

Google has added a feature to Maps that lets you share your trip with someone else, simply by sending them a link. It’s a feature that users of services like Uber have enjoyed for years. This super-useful feature is also pretty easy to use, so let’s recap the basic steps.

If you want to let your friends, family, or partner know exactly where you are as you travel, this feature is indispensable. It’s also perfect to help the people at your destination know exactly when you’ll arrive. Google didn’t make a big deal about this feature and its pretty easy to miss, so here’s how to share your trip with someone else:

Open Google Maps

Choose a destination

Start navigation

Swipe up on the lower toolbar

Tap on “Share trip progress”

Share the link!

Open Maps, set a destination and start navigation Swipe up from the bottom toolbar and choose “Share trip progress” Choose how to share the link

Once the recipient has the link, they simply have to click on it to see your live trip progress. Just be careful who you share this information with, since you are essentially giving a live location tracker to someone else, so it’s something that could potentially be abused.

Once you have reached your destination, the trip will end, and so will the live tracking. So you don’t need to do anything once you no longer want to share the information.

Share: The most useful Google Maps feature yet?

The ability to share your trip with Google Maps isn’t just a good opportunity to make things more convenient and safe for friends and family. It also opens up customer service opportunities and potentially quite a few creative applications as well. As long as everyone keeps their own privacy at the forefront of their considerations, this is yet another worthy addition to the growing list of indispensable Maps features.

