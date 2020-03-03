Stadia games: Serious Sam Collection available now

Google Stadia is a great way for those who were never gamers and those who had to leave gaming behind for a while to play games at their convenience without the normal fuss of traditional consoles and PCs. Because of that unique market, games both old and new are greatly welcomed in Stadia’s growing library. To that end, Croteam and Devolver Digital have brought their classic Serious Sam trilogy to Google Stadia.

For those unfamiliar, Serious Sam puts you in the shoes of Sam “Serious” Stone as he fights his way through endless hordes of aliens to defeat their leader Mental.

If you’ve never experienced the unique Serious take on the first-person shooter genre, you’re in for an absolute treat. Forget about taking cover or employing carefully-synergized squad-based teamwork… Serious Sam is all about speed, aggression, lightning-quick reactions, and blowing things up with very big guns. You’ll face truly vast swarms of bizarre enemies, absolutely colossal bosses, and huge stages crammed with secrets, traps, and monsters.

Serious Sam Collection is available now in the Google Stadia store for $29.99, and includes three full-length Serious Sam titles:

Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter

Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter

Serious Sam 3: BFE

9to5Google’s Take

As someone who never got an opportunity to try out the Serious Sam titles, I think their availability on Google Stadia may be just what the doctor ordered. At the very least, it should help bide the time until DOOM Eternal launches later this month.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: