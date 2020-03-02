Recording and sharing is a big part of gaming today, but Google’s first stab at the functionality is quite rudimentary. Stadia Captures are now beginning to roll out to the web with the ability to download.

While you can record clips and screenshots online (F12) or with the Stadia Controller, viewing Captures has been limited to the Android and iOS apps. At that, you cannot download content, much less pinch-in and zoom. Workarounds involve screenshotting the screenshot, using Google Takeout, or browsing the Google file picker in first-party services.

This evening, Google stared rolling out (via Reddit) Stadia Captures on the web. Accessible as a carousel from the bottom of the “Home” tab, users can visit stadia.google.com/captures to “See all.” That URL returns a 404 for most visitors and is not yet widely available.

When live, you’re presented with a grid view arranged chronologically, and selecting lets you view or watch. The game that capture is from is listed above, while the top-right features delete and download buttons.

The ability to download Stadia Captures on the web is quite straightforward, and hopefully making its way to the mobile clients in the near future with native sharing. Just today, the latest version of the Stadia app widely rolled out on Android.

Stadia Base users are capped at 100 clips with unlimited screenshots, while Pro accounts get 500 videos that are 30 seconds in length.

