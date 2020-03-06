After delaying its launch due to MWC’s cancellation last month, Oppo has today announced its flagship Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. Here’s what you needed to know.

The Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro are both 5G Android smartphones where Oppo is heavily focusing on the screen and cameras, so let’s start there.

Both Find X2 devices ship with a 6.7-inch 3168×1440 AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo says this screen is customized specifically for these devices to have “one billion variations of color display capabilities.” The display has a maximum brightness of 1200nits, a level that matches up fairly closely with Samsung’s flagships and beats out many others. The “Ultra Vision Screen” is also equipped with ultra-low reflectivity and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate to go with the 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has also equipped its new phones with an “O1 Ultra Vision Engine” display chip which enhances video content. The display can support HDR and “Motion Clear,” a technology that minimizes motion jitter on videos with 30, 60, or even 120fps. There’s also a fingerprint sensor hidden under the display.

Then, there’s the camera array. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera array that consists of two 48MP Sony sensors, one of which is being used for ultra-wide shots. There’s also a 13MP camera that uses a periscope design to achieve 10x optical zoom, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. Autofocus should be great on this device, too, as Oppo says this device is the first to support “All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF.”

Rounding out what the Pro’s camera is capable of there’s 60x hybrid zoom using software, an upgraded Night Mode that supports the full lengths of the Pro’s zoom, as well as “Ultra Steady Video.”

What about the regular Oppo Find X2? That device has the same 48MP primary shooter, but paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP telephoto camera without the periscope zoom. Both devices, though, have a 32MP selfie shooter up front.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X2 series is no slouch either. There’s a Snapdragon 865 processor which enables the phone’s 5G connectivity, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM on both models as well as 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage on the Find X2 and 512GB on the Find X2 Pro. There’s also NFC, dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby, and a glass design. Oppo is also producing this device in two special materials — vegan leather and ceramic as pictured above. There’s also a slick “Ocean Glass” color.

In the battery department, there’s a 4,200 mAh battery on the Find X2 and a 4,260 mAh battery on the Find X2 Pro. Both devices are also equipped with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging over USB-C.

Finally, as far as software goes, the Find X2 comes with Android 10 out of the box with ColorOS 7.1. This update to Oppo’s skin tones backs the saturated colors throughout, adds new rectangle and “Material design” icon shapes, and of course delivers support for dark mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: