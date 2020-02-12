Mobile World Congress 2020 has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns

- Feb. 12th 2020 10:48 am PT

0

After several of the largest companies exhibiting at the show pulled out over the last week due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic, GSMA has now announced that Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially cancelled…

In an emailed statement to both Bloomberg and the Financial Times, CEO of GSMA John Hoffman said the outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event. 

“Global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” he said.

Financial Times reporter Daniel Thomas was first to report the news.

Among the companies that had already confirmed they would not attend were Amazon, Ericsson, Intel, LG, MediaTek, Nvidia, Sony, Vivo, Facebook, AT&T, Telus, and Nokia among others.

 

Developing…

