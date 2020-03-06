The Google Play Store looks like it might get an easter egg of its own [Video]

One thing Google and Android does well is easter eggs, whether it’s the Android logo mini-games or even the in-built Dino game you’ll find in all versions of Google Chrome. Well, thanks to some intrepid code diggers, it looks like we might see a Google Play Store easter egg being incubated before a future “hatching.”

Code diggers Jane Manchun Wong and Alessandro Paluzzi have both managed to unearth the potential Play Store easter egg, which has a definite look and feel to the current Chrome Dino mini-game. The 8-bit inspired mini-game features a little hot air balloon infinitely scrolling through the sky with various obstacles and even collectible “bubbles.”

It looks like there is a high-score mechanic in place, with some power-ups making it easier to boost your score by attracting the high-scoring “bubbles” via a magnet power-up. It definitely reminds us of the once immensely popular Doodle Jump, but with a real Google flavor, look, and feel.

You can see the interesting little mini-game in action below:

It’s not clear just how to access this potential Play Store Easter Egg, as it looks as though you’ll need to do some code digging of your own to enable it. Although, like the Chrome Dino game, it may appear in future versions of the online storefront when you lack a web connection.

There is no other information on if or when this easter egg could come to the Google Play Store, so we’ll just have to bide our time until more details emerge. Until then, let us know what you think of this potential mini-game down in the comments section below.

