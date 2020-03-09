The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading rapidly around the globe, hitting certain areas much more heavily than others. Many are in need in regard to this outbreak, and now Google is making it easy to send a donation to coronavirus relief efforts through the Play Store.

Through a banner that is popping up at the very top of the Google Play Store today, you can make an easy donation to help with coronavirus relief and containment. Your donations through the Play Store are sent to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, an organization that is currently assisting smaller local organizations in treating and containing those affected by the outbreak.

On its website, The Center for Disaster Philanthropy details that its fund relating to COVID-19 will support healthcare workers, support those under quarantine and those especially vulnerable to the virus, and support the promotion of the best hygienic practices during this time.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is supporting local organizations helping to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and treat those affected. You can support their efforts right here on Play.

Google Play allows for donations from as little as $5 all the way up to $100, and the company details that “100% of your contribution goes to the nonprofit.” You can, of course, donate directly to this fund, but Google’s option uses your already-existing billing information to make the process quick and easy. There’s also no transaction fees to worry about.

