Google’s Chromecast platform makes it easy to play music from your favorite services on the best speakers in your home — the ones attached to your TV. Now, Deezer is giving Chromecast users an upgrade with real-time lyrics displayed on the screen.

Available now for all Deezer users, these new lyrics on Chromecast are designed to let users sing along with their favorite tracks. The lyrics on-screen are synced to the song as it plays, highlighting sections of the song as it plays. Based on the marketing materials, it looks like Deezer is heavily pushing this as a feature for those who want to set up some karaoke on the fly using a Chromecast.

This functionality is available not just to paid Deezer subscribers, but also free users. If you’ve got a Chromecast or Chromecast built-in device (Android TV, TVs w/ built-in Chromecast) this feature should be live now.

You can see the feature in action in the GIF below:

Deezer Super Sizes Lyrics New Lyrics on Chromecast now available for all There’s one philosophy we like at Deezer and that’s “go big or go home.” Going big takes on a literal meaning for us when we think about how you might want to spend karaoke night. May we introduce Google Lyrics on Chromecast, the easiest way to blow up your favorite lyrics on your TV screen.* So go ahead, plan that karaoke party and sing your heart out. First, find a song that you want to rock out to

Tap the cast icon at the top right-hand corner of your mobile device

Select your Chromecast approved device

Pop out lyrics to your favorite track and sing-a-long Did we mention that this feature is available for everyone?** Yes, this includes free users. We love Cast so much that we’re offering Cast for paying and non-paying users around the world. Now that you have full access to Cast, think of all the possibilities! Listen to your favorite music without any interruptions. Answer calls or play a game while listening to any track, albums playlists, podcasts and Flow. “Music listening has become a multi-device experience. One day you’re in the mood for lyrics on the big screen, the next you’re playing music on loud speakers. Now, with Chromecast, it’s not an either-or situation,” said Deezer’s Chief Product and Growth Officer, Stefan Tweraser. Lyrics on Cast and Deezer Free on Cast are available for all users where compatible Google Cast devices are sold. Deezer Free on Cast is also available on cast-approved speakers.

