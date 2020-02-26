Whether settling in for movie night or catching up on your latest binges (just starting Better Call Saul, here), Chromecast is one of the easiest ways to watch Netflix with the convenience of picking a flick on your phone. Today, Netflix has given their Chromecast interface a major overhaul, with a new design and ambient TV and movie recommendations.

For years now, Netflix has had a very straightforward, utilitarian design for its Chromecast player. When not actively playing anything, you’d simply see the Netflix logo above the words “Ready to Cast,” leaving the act of deciding something to watch solely to your phone’s app.

As of today, that simple screen has been replaced with large previews of shows, movies, and originals in Netflix’s vast catalog, personalized based on what the app thinks you’ll be interested in. The recommendations are based on the profile selected when you started casting, which is also displayed in the top left corner. For example, the new Netflix on Chromecast showed me recommendations for a few different animes and the recent Dracula series.

The Chromecast redesign continues through the full experience, with the pause menu using an updated font and showing the Netflix logo in the bottom right corner. You’ll also find a slightly bolder revamp to the “Next Episode” auto-play UI.

Right off the bat, this redesign struck me as a pleasant surprise and an instant reminder of how long Netflix’s UI has stayed consistent on Chromecast. As far as we can tell, the redesign has rolled out widely, appearing on our own Chromecasts, as well as talk of it on Twitter.

What do you think of this redesign? Let us know in the comments.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: