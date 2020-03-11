With the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, lots of misinformation has been spreading around the web. In tune with a long-standing policy, YouTube confirmed that it would be turning off ads on any videos talking about coronavirus and, in turn, cutting off creator revenue, but the platform will be easing restrictions soon.

In a letter from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki addressed to creators on the platform, it’s explained how YouTube is adjusting its policy on videos regarding COVID-19 (via The Verge). In short, the platform is going to be enabling ads for some creators in the very near future.

As it stands today, videos that mention coronavirus by name or even just address the subject will likely have their video demonetized. The videos aren’t stripped from YouTube, but it cuts off revenue that many creators rely on to make a living.

In the days ahead, we will enable ads for content discussing the coronavirus on a limited number of channels, including creators who accurately self-certify and a range of news partners. We’re preparing our policies and enforcement processes to expand monetization to more creators and news organizations in the coming weeks.

Starting with creators who accurately report how their content doesn’t break advertiser guidelines will see monetization turned back on for videos about coronavirus in the coming days. Over the next few weeks, more creators will also see monetization re-enabled for these types of videos.

Wojcicki also confirmed that YouTube will “continue to quickly remove videos that violate our policies when they are flagged, including those that discourage people from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits” in an effort to curb the spread of misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. She further said that “finding trustworthy content is especially critical as news is breaking, and we’ll continue to make sure YouTube delivers accurate information for our users.”

