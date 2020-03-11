Google Search appears to be hinting as to where embedded YouTube videos within webpages have originated from with the addition of a new video tag.

The feature only appears when a webpage has an embedded video that is being hosted on YouTube. The subtext within Search results is especially useful when multiple sites are using the same video source for content, making it easier to head directly to the original material.

We’ve noticed the feature on desktop and in multiple browsers, even if you are not signed in to a Google account. However, with multiple searches, the video tag is not always attributed to the same search result. It’s not immediately clear if this will roll out to mobile search in future, but it’s a welcome inclusion that may even coincidentally help stem the tide of “fake news” online and help ensure that video content is properly and correctly attributed.

As you can see from the screenshots below, if you search for something like “Tesla Nurburgring,” underneath the hyperlink of a site, next to the original publish date there will be a tag telling you where the embedded video within originated from. It’s not the most prominent, but it is instantly noticeable.

It’s also not entirely clear if website design has a part to play in whether some sites show this new tag. Our own findings point to some common traits between sites that are now showing a video tag within Google Search. Many could be using WordPress as the main content management system or that could simply be a coincidence.

If you are seeing YouTube video tags within your own Google Search results, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: