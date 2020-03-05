New YouTube mobile features usually make their debut on iOS before coming to Google’s first-party operating system months later. The latest example sees the Android client finally getting the ability to filter videos in Subscriptions by channel.

The carousel at the top of the Subscriptions tab now lets you tap on a channel to only see videos from that creator in the feed below. Content appears in reverse chronological order, and is more convenient than visiting a channel and then navigating to the Videos tab to see a similar list.

This is like filtering your Subscriptions feed, just for that one channel. Because the list of your subscriptions sticks around at the top, you can more easily “surf” from one channel to the next in order to catch up on their latest uploads.

Once viewing a channel in Subscriptions, you can easily select another profile to load those videos. YouTube equates this experience to channeling surfing, with the carousel hidden as you scroll. Meanwhile, to view the profile, you can just tap “View Channel” in the top-right. Going back will return you to the entire feed.

This channel subscriptions filter first rolled out to iOS in late May. It’s only now making its way to the Android client, and should be widely rolled out. At launch, Google provides a useful blue prompt educating users.

Meanwhile, iOS users already have access to other new filters in Subscriptions, including “Today,” “Continue Watching,” “Unwatched,” and “Live.” This is scheduled to come to Android in the future.

