Android 11 DP2: ‘Silent’ notifications can now be hidden in status bar

- Mar. 18th 2020 1:34 pm PT

It wouldn’t be an early Android build without notification tweaks, would it? In the second developer preview of Android 11, Google is introducing a new option to hide notifications marked as “silent.”

Since Android 10’s early releases, Google has been working on refining “silent” notifications. This new category of notifications won’t audibly ring and gets pushed to the bottom of the notification tray, making it handy for weather or Google Maps notifications.

Now, in Android 11, Google is offering further control over “silent” notifications. A new option in the notifications section of the Settings menu allows users to “Hide silent notifications from the status bar.” When turned on, this takes away the icons from these notifications in your status bar.

It’s a subtle change overall, but one that will make silent notifications truly silent and out of the way on Android 11.

In related notification news, there’s also a new section in the settings menu for managing conversations. This new section will house any ongoing conversations from your various messaging applications.

