Google releases Android 11 DP2 w/ app ‘resume on reboot’ and OTA from DP1

This time last year, Google just released the first beta of the next version of Android. In 2020, we’re four weeks into the developer preview, and Android 11 DP2 is launching today.

Coming after the unscheduled DP 1.1 patch earlier this month, Developer Preview 2 is officially an “incremental update with additional features, APIs, and behavior changes.” Google continues to take feedback and recommends developers “begin early app compatibility testing” as it hopes to give them more time to adapt.

On the user-facing front, Android 11 DP2 introduces synchronized IME transitions, so that the keyboard and system bars stay in sync with app content. This will make it easier for developers to create “natural, intuitive and jank-free IME transitions.” There are two examples of how this can be implemented:

Apps and games can now set their preferred refresh rate in light of new devices like the Pixel 4 (90Hz) and Galaxy S20 (120Hz).

With “Resume on reboot,” apps can resume normal function and receive messages right away after a reboot without users first needing to enter their passcode. This is useful since you can schedule when your device restarts to complete an OTA. Other changes include:

DP2 adds a 5G state API to let you quickly check whether the user is currently on a 5G New Radio or Non-Standalone network. You can use this to highlight your app’s 5G experience or branding when the user is connected.

A top request for foldable devices has been an API to get the angle of the device screen surfaces. Android 11 now supports a hinge angle sensor that lets apps query directly or through a new AndroidX API for the precise hinge angle, to create adaptive experiences for foldables.

To help users manage robocalls, we're adding new APIs to let call-screening apps do more to help users. In addition to verifying an incoming call's STIR/SHAKEN status (standards that protect against caller ID spoofing) as part of its call details, call-screening apps can report a call rejection reason, and with permission they can see whether a call is to/from a number in the user's contacts.

Scoped storage: In this release we've made further improvements and changes, such as support to migrate files from the legacy model to the new scoped storage model, and better management of cached files. Read more here and watch for more enhancements in subsequent updates.

Like last year, there’s an Android Beta Feedback app for Pixel devices. Users can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the issue tracker. The Android Beta community is again on Reddit.

At launch, Android 11 Developer Preview system images are available for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, as well as in the Android Emulator. If you already have DP1 or DP 1.1 installed an OTA will be rolling out, with the Android Flash Tool also available.

DP2 is officially “for developers only​ and not intended for daily or consumer use.” It’s available via manual download and flashing, with the Android Beta coming later. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 11.

