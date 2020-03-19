Wear OS watches have slowly been getting better over the past year, and one of the best examples has been the third-generation Moto 360 we reviewed early this year. Now that watch is available from B&H Photo as another buying option.

When it first debuted, the third-generation Moto 360 was available exclusively from “moto360.com,” a limited online store hosted by eBuyNow, the company that produces the new watch. The device is now finally available from more retailers.

The most notable of these newly available retailers is B&H Photo Video. The online store has had a listing for the new watch for months, but it’s never been available for purchase until today. Now, the Phantom Black, Rose Gold, and Steel Grey variants (pictured below) of the watch are available for purchase and are shipping starting today.

Adorama has also listed the new Moto 360 in all three variants, but the device is still listed for pre-order at the moment. B&H’s listing will sometimes say “pre-order,” but the watch is in stock and shipping now.

If you’re interested in picking this watch up, be sure to check out our full review first! Personally, this is the Wear OS watch I’ve been using for the past few months.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: