Amazon Prime Video on Android rolling out unique user profiles

Amazon Prime Video has now finally added profiles to the video streaming app, much like you’ll recognize from Netflix and various other services.

This new addition allows you to create unique profiles for up to five people — for a total of six including the owner — on one Amazon Prime account. With Amazon Prime Video being one of the most popular streaming platforms thanks to the integration with your online shopping account, it’s about time the feature made it to mobile (via Gadgets360, XDA).

User profiles are a prominent part of other streaming services, whereas Amazon Prime Video has always had a singular account that meant that tracking your binge progress within shows was constantly hindered if multiple people were accessing the streaming platform at the same time. The addition of profiles should help organize your streaming progress and watch history that little bit better.

The biggest downside is that this feature is not available widely just yet. It will have a gradual rollout across the globe. However, when available, you’ll be able to create multiple profiles from within the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android phone by heading to “My Stuff” section, tap on your name, then “Create profile” from the drop-down menu. You’ll also be able to create and delete profiles from Prime Video website when you gain the option.

Like Netflix, you can also create dedicated “Kids” profiles that will filter out any content that is deemed unsuitable for children. This will undoubtedly be welcome for parents, especially with the breadth of the Amazon Prime Video library.

If you do happen to see the Amazon Prime Video user profile option, be sure to let us know where you’re based down in the comments section below.

