One of the biggest hardware hits of CES 2020 was a premium Chrome OS laptop from Samsung. The Galaxy Chromebook is now officially launching and hitting store shelves on Monday, April 6.

Confirming an early retail listing from February, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is missing its original Q1 launch period by just a few days. According to The Verge, there will only be one model available next week.

At $999, you get a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (1.6 GHz base and 4.2 GHz Turbo) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Back in January, Samsung alluded to a configuration that doubles the RAM and bumps the SSD to 1TB coming at a later date.

The 2-in-1 hardware is defined by a 9.9mm thick body with 13.3-inch 4K (3840×2160) AMOLED display. It is the first Chromebook to support Ambient EQ for white balance and color temperature tuning. Content will automatically adjust to bright outdoor sunlight or watching videos and gaming in the dark.

The touchscreen is paired with an S Pen that slots right into the chassis for note taking and other browsing. Another modern convenience is a fingerprint sensor in a package that weighs just 2.29 pounds.

There are two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack with a 47.9Wh battery rated at 8.4 hours. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor, 1MP webcam, 8MP world-facing lens, dual speakers, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Galaxy Chromebook will be available from Samsung and Best Buy when it launches on April 6. It’s available in a bold “Fiesta Red” or straightforward “Mercury Gray.”

