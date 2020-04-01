Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now receiving the April 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners might not be getting the far more wanted Android 10 update but at least you can get the April 2020 security patch.

The former flagship is still a solid smartphone and while it’s disappointing not to get another OS update, the latest security patch coming pretty early is definitely something many other smartphones can’t claim.

We’ve sung Samsung’s praises recently with update speed, so it’s nice to see the older flagships not left out in the cold with security patches. Considering that Google hasn’t pushed the Pixel monthly patches just yet — although they’ll be along promptly — we have to give credit to Samsung yet again.

According to the guys over at SamMobile, the April patch is now heading out for the Galaxy Note 8 in Germany. That means that we’ll see a steady rollout across the globe in the coming days we’re sure. If you do have the handset, expect to see firmware version N950FXXSADTC4 in the System updates panel or via an OTA notification very soon.

If you have seen the April 2020 patch OTA update on your Galaxy Note 8, be sure to let us know down in the comments section where you’re based.

