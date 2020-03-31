It’s all too common that Android devices only get a handful of updates before OEMs start to ignore them and focus on newer models. This is an area where Samsung of all people deserves commendation, with the Galaxy S7 series still getting security updates in March 2020.

The Galaxy S7 got its last major Android update in 2018 with the arrival of Android Oreo, but two years after that and almost exactly four years since the S7 and S7 Edge launched, these devices are still getting security updates.

SamMobile spotted today that a 72MB update is now rolling out to some Galaxy S7 owners that brings along a pretty small changelog, but includes the March 2020 security update! You won’t find Android 10 here, but the update is securing these devices released back in 2016 against new threats that have arisen.

More than likely, this will be the last update for the Galaxy S7 series. Samsung’s update policy offers quarterly updates to flagships such as the S7 for up to four years and, since the Galaxy S7 launched in March 2016, this will probably be the last update.

It’s absolutely great to see Samsung living up to pushing security updates for this long. If only the company would do the same for full Android updates!

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: