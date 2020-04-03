As COVID-19 plays havoc with events and gatherings, OnePlus has confirmed that its regular Open Ears Forum will now go ahead as an online-only event.

The decision was confirmed in a post on the official OnePlus Forums, with the events usually offering the chance for hand-picked fans to give direct feedback on all things OnePlus-related to the teams behind popular hardware and software. The online event is set to take place on April 10, adjusted for various timezones.

Previous events have been held in the Netherlands, India, and the United States. Not all meetings focus on the same portions of OnePlus though, with this online event this time honing in on the software at the core of the firm’s smartphones — OxygenOS.

This Open Ears Forum will be hosted on popular live conference and streaming platform Zoom, with OnePlus attendees including OxygenOS product managers, design and marketing team members, along with up to 20 selected OnePlus Community enthusiasts.

Date – April 10, 2020

Timing 17:00 – 19:00 HKT (14:30 – 16:30 IST, 5:00 – 7:00 EDT, 10:00 – 12:00 CEST) 22:00 – 24:00 HKT (19:30 – 21:30 IST, 10:00 – 12:00 EDT, 15:00 – 17:00 CEST)

Place – Zoom Conference

Attendees @Cookie Xu – OxygenOS Product Manager @David C. – OxygenOS Design Lead @David Y. – OxygenOS Product Marketing 20 Community OxygenOS enthusiasts And more…



To be in with a chance to give your feedback directly to the people behind OxygenOS, then you can submit your application here from April 2 to April 7. Attendees (or should that be streamers?) will be chosen and contacted by April 8.

