OnePlus is set to debut a handful of new products later this month including its OnePlus 8 series. Now, a fresh leak from Evan Blass is revealing the “OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z,” a new set of earbuds from the company that still aren’t truly wireless.

To go along with its smartphones, OnePlus’ Bullets lineup has been around for some time. To go along with the death of the headphone jack, too, OnePlus debuted wireless versions of the earbuds that offered a neckband-style design that has the battery and other components resting on your neck with the earbuds attached with a cable.

Now, to be released alongside the OnePlus 8 series, the company has the “OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.” There were rumors going around that these would be truly wireless earbuds, but it seems that’s not the case after all.

Evan Blass posted to Patreon today four renders of the Bullets Wireless Z, showing off earbuds that are clearly still connected by a cable. It’s possible OnePlus has changed the design in other areas, but it’s very obvious these new earbuds will not be truly wireless. Still, it’s nice that OnePlus is offering more colors on this latest generation with black, white, green, and blue options.

We’ll likely learn more about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z on April 14th when the company launches the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and rumored OnePlus Z.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: