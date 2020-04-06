ABC News launches live app on Android TV

Right as it’s needed most, ABC News has been expanding the availability of its content on new platforms. Now, ABC News has launched its Live app on Google’s Android TV.

In a press release, ABC announced that its ABC News Live app is launching on Android TV and Amazon’s Fire TV platforms. The ABC News app, in particular, delivers a revamped interface with special reports on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as on-demand programming.

ABC News Live is already available through ABC’s mobile apps, The Roku Channel, Facebook, Twitter, and also some live TV services such as Hulu, Xumo, and Sling. However, these new apps for ABC News on Android TV and Fire TV should open up the outlet to a few more customers.

The redesigned app should be available on Apple TV and Roku later this month.

The new ABC News Live app on Android TV and Fire TV provides viewers with ABC News Special Reports and critical COVID-19 updates with shows including "Pandemic: What You Need to Know," anchored by Amy Robach (weekdays, 4 p.m. ET), and "ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis" (weeknights, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET). Featured programming also includes a growing slate of original documentaries, such as "Guardians of the Amazon," "The Bomber and Modern Baby," and curated content from ABC News brands including "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Good Morning America," FiveThirtyEight and "Nightline."

Along with these new additions, ABC says that apps for “eight ABC owned television stations” will be launching native streaming experiences on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. These stations include:

WABC-TV (New York)

KABC-TV (Los Angeles)

WLS-TV (Chicago)

WPVI-TV (Philadelphia)

KGO-TV (San Francisco)

KTRK-TV (Houston)

WTVD-TV (Raleigh-Durham)

KFSN-TV (Fresno)

