Peloton app is now available on Android TV

- Apr. 2nd 2020 6:00 am PT

Android TV has expanded its app library heavily over the past few years, totaling well over 5,000 apps on the Play Store. Today, Android TV is gaining another one with the arrival of an official Peloton app.

Available starting today, Android TV owners can download the official Peloton app for their smart TV or set-top box. The fitness app offers access to an “extensive library” of instructor-guided workouts for strength, yoga, meditation, stretching, and bootcamp. Plus, the app goes along with Peloton’s collection or running and cycling content that use the company’s bikes and treadmills.

With the app now on Android TV, Peloton users have a new option for watching the workout content. Instead of using a smartphone or tablet, they can pull up the workouts on the big screen using TVs from the likes of Sony, Phillips, and other major brands. Peloton says the app is available to the 85 million current customers who use Android TV, a stat I don’t think we’ve heard previously.

The Peloton App features an extensive library of strength, yoga, meditation, stretching and bootcamp workouts, in addition to Peloton’s revolutionary cycling and running content. Through Android TV, Peloton Members can work out with others in their household, follow instructors’ moves with better form and stay focused on their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, right from the comfort of home. The Peloton App is also currently available for an extended 90-day free trial until April 30.

