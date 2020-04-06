In 2018, Google Fit received a big redesign that introduced Move Minutes and Heart Points as an easy to digest health metric. After coming to iOS last year, the mobile and Wear OS apps are getting a redesign today that emphasizes step count.

This redesign for Google Fit starts with the activity circle at the top of the app shrinking in size as your profile image is no longer at the center. To make things more “viewable at a glance,” Google is using bolder text and brighter visuals.

Of course, the biggest change sees Move Minutes de-emphasized in favor of “Steps.” The former metric is not going away and still visible, but Google listened to feedback that users prefer the familiar metric.

Many users track steps daily in Google Fit and in other apps, and it’s an important goal for them. We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app. This change allows users to keep track of their general movement with steps, while also knowing when to increase their intensity to earn more Heart Points.

Steps now go hand-in-hand with Heart Points to track intensity and match WHO and American Heart Association weekly guidelines. Google is adding a new progress card underneath the activity circle to show when you’re close to hitting a goal.

Today’s updates are also reflected on Wear OS. The Google Fit app on the wearable platform adds two new Tiles. The first lets you quickly start a workout, as well as see “progress toward your goal through the day or week at a glance.”

Google Fit’s step-focused redesign is already available on iOS, and rolling out now to Android and Wear OS.

