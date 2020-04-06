Samsung launches its $999 Galaxy Chromebook today — where you can buy it

- Apr. 6th 2020 7:17 am PT

Back at CES 2020 — probably the only major tech event we’ll see in 2020 — Samsung debuted its completely unexpected high-end Galaxy Chromebook and, starting today, you can finally buy it.

To recap the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, this high-end machine holds nothing back in the spec department. It offers a 4K display that’s the first AMOLED display on a Chromebook, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a built-in S Pen, and two cameras for both video calls and taking pictures as a tablet.

There’s a lot to love about the Galaxy Chromebook — I fell in love within just a few minutes in January — and now you can bring that home.

Starting today, Samsung has opened sales of the Galaxy Chromebook through its own online store and Best Buy. So far, those are the only two retailers for the laptop. In both cases, pricing lands at $999 in both the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray color variants.

On top of that, Samsung’s own online store is offering trade-ins for the device. Most high-end Samsung tablets snag up to $400 in credit while modern iPad Pros get $250. Trade-ins from other tablet brands are available too, but for much less money.

Will you pick up the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for further coverage.

